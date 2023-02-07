BJP Against Division Of Tripura Even If It Loses Polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The BJP is totally against the division of Tripura, said Himanta Sarma. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the BJP will not compromise with Tripura's territorial integrity even if it fails to form the next government in the state. Addressing a rally in Sepahijala district's Melaghar, he said the BJP was ready to give everything to empower the indigenous people socially, culturally, politically and linguistically but was against the bifurcation of Tripura.

"I have had two meetings with Pradyot Debbarma who is demanding Greater Tipraland. I directly told him that the BJP is totally against the division of Tripura," he said.

"His grandfather (former ruler of Tripura state Bir Bikram Manikya) had not demanded Greater Tipraland, why is it being raised now?" he said.

Mr Sarma, the chairman of the North-East Democratic Alliance, said only the BJP has the guts to take on such an issue, while the CPI(M) and Congress were skirting it.

"The BJP is ready to give everything to empower the indigenous people -- socially, culturally, politically and linguistically but is against the bifurcation of Tripura. We will not compromise with the territorial integrity of the small state even if the party fails to form the next government," he said.

Highlighting the development works of the Centre, Mr Sarma said, "From free rice to free vaccine -- everything has been made available to the people. PM Modi always thinks about the welfare of people."

Also speaking at the rally, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik urged people to vote for the BJP to expedite development in the district bordering Bangladesh. Mr Bhoumik is contesting from the Dhanpur assembly constituency in the district.

