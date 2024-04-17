BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Model Code Violation, Files Complaint

Mamata Banerjee said she does not even draw her pension or salary (File)

The BJP filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Election Commission against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she tried to incite voters to violence while addressing a public meeting.

Ms Banerjee, addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri district's Maynaguri on Tuesday, claimed that some BJP members shouted "chor, chor" targeting her convoy in the Chalsa area.

The BJP, in its complaint to the poll body, claimed that she had said, "They had the courage to say 'chor,chor' on seeing my car. If I had the opportunity, I would have pulled their tongues out. But because of elections, I did not say anything."

Alleging that she attempted to "incite the voters to violence while addressing a public gathering", the BJP said this is "expressly prohibited under the electoral laws of the land".

The BJP claimed the statement is in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"You are requested to take immediate steps against continued provocative statement made by Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.

While expressing her anguish over the incident at Chalsa, Ms Banerjee said that she does not even draw her MP's pension or salary as an MLA or the Chief Minister.

"I travel in my own car and do not use a government vehicle. I wear simple clothes and lead a simple life. I even pay for expenses such as a cup of tea," she had said while addressing the rally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)