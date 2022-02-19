Bird Flu Scare: 25,000 Poultry To Be Culled In Maharashtra, Don't Panic, Say Officials

Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar today ordered the killing of over 25,000 broiler birds

In light to the bird flu cases detected in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said that there is no reason to panic and the situation is under control.

Bird flu cases have been detected in Shahapur, following the death of around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently.

Samples collected from the dead birds were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they had died due to H5N1 avian influenza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde had earlier said.

In Shahapur village, poultry farming is the source of livelihood for most people. Officials have now ordered culling all broiler birds in a 1 kilometre radius.

Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar today ordered the killing of over 25,000 broiler birds.

Apart from bird flu cases reported from Shahapur, no cases have been detected in any other part of the district, he said, assuring people there was no cause for panic.