'No Place For Guns': Biplab Deb Warns Militants In Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Mr Deb's warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) insurgents from Maldakumarpara, a remote tribal hamlet near the Indo-Bangla border in Dhalai district.

The chief minister said extensive search operation was being carried out to find the kidnapped persons.

Addressing a gathering at Kalyanpur in Khowai district organised by BJP in memory of 24 people killed in a massacre conducted by the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in 1996, Mr Deb said the government will not "spare any space for the ultras".

"When speedy development work is on in the state, three persons were kidnapped by ultras who are trying to bring back the black days of insurgency. My government will not leave any space for them. I repeat that those involved in insurgency should leave this path forthwith, or else every single one of them will be arrested and put behind the bars," Mr Deb, who is also the home minister of the state, said.

Tripura police in a statement on Thursday said, coordinated operations are being conducted on both sides of the Indo-Bangla border to rescue the kidnapped persons and that Indian police, intelligence agencies are in touch with Bangladesh authorities over the issue.

Mr Deb said the Centre is well informed about the details of the people involved in the kidnapping and warned that there will be no compromise with the insurgents during his governments tenure.

Stating that a section of the insurgents are trying to revive insurgency through kidnappings and in other ways, he said not an inch of land in the state will be allowed to be used by them.

"I am against insurgent activities and I have spoken to the Centre and Bangladesh authorities. I have received positive response so far," he said.

"Guns and kidnapping have no place ... Public aspirations will get priority in the government policies," Mr Deb added.