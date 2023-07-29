Manipur Begins Capturing Biometrics Of Illegal Immigrants From Myanmar

Manipur has said narco-terrorists and illegal Myanmar immigrants are behind the ethnic clashes

The Manipur government has started capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants from Myanmar living in the ethnic violence-hit state, the state government said in a statement today.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur have been linked to alleged involvement of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, apart from narco-terrorism.

The Manipur Home Department in a statement today said the campaign for capturing the biometric data of all illegal immigrants from Myanmar living in the state will be completed by September-end.

The Home Ministry has sent a team from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to train state government officials on capturing biometric data of illegal Myanmar immigrants, Joint Secretary (Home) Peter Salam said in the statement.

Manipur has been caught in a ethnic strife since May 3, between the hill-majority Kuki tribe and the valley-majority Meiteis.

Earlier, the centre had asked the Manipur and Mizoram governments to carry out the biometric exercise and complete it by September.

At least seven Myanmar nationals have received treatment for bullet and explosive injuries at Manipur's Churachandpur district, where the Kukis are settled in large numbers.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said Myanmar immigrants are responsible for deforestation, poppy cultivation and drug menace.