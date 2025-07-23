3 Northeast States Issue Alert To Check Illegal Migrants After Assam Eviction Drive

Three states in the northeast have issued an alert cautioning against the entry of illegal migrants from Assam, where the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been carrying out massive eviction drives.

The advisory issued by neighbouring Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland said all officers concerned should report any movement of suspected illegal migrants immediately. They have to collect the suspects' biometric and biographic data, too.

The three states are concerned that the encroachers and illegal migrants evicted from Assam government lands may enter their states.

The Home Department, Government of Manipur has issued a Memorandum directing all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to remain alert and take necessary steps to prevent illegal influx into the State.



The Assam government has been carrying out the eviction drives in Dhubri and Goalpara. It found several hectares of government land had been encroached upon by illegal migrants.

The advisory said that all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police must maintain a robust surveillance system across international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries.

"All such illegal migrants shall be deported after following due procedures. All deputy commissioners shall constitute district level committees with members from district police to conduct checking at all suspected locations and shall conduct regular review of the same," the advisory said.

"Deputy commissioners shall regularly monitor the exit-entry points under the border pass system. Tracing of defaulters/overstayed cases shall be done through district police," it said.