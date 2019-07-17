Bill To Strengthen Anti-Terror Agency NIA Passed By Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill empowering the anti-terror agency through a voice vote.

The Rajya Sabha passed a legislation to strengthen anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) through a voice vote today, two days after it was approved by the Lok Sabha amid objections by the Opposition.

As many as 278 lawmakers had voted in support of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill in the lower house on Monday, and just six had opposed it. However, a few red flags were raised too, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress lawmaker Manish Tewari expressing reservations over granting the anti-terror agency such "over-arching" powers.

The legislation, first introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 8, aims to empower the anti-terror agency to investigate scheduled offences such as human trafficking; circulation of fake currency; manufacture and sale of prohibited arms; and cyber-terrorism. It also allows for the creation of special courts to adjudicate such crimes.

Besides this, the bill seeks to provide the NIA with jurisdiction over scheduled offences committed outside India, subject to international treaties and the domestic laws of other countries. A special court in New Delhi will preside over such cases.

Home Minister Amit Shah had sought the support of all the members of the Lok Sabha irrespective of political affiliation during the discussion that preceded voting on the bill, claiming that a division in the house would send out a "wrong message" and "boost the morale" of terrorists. However, many in the opposition objected to it, claiming that it has the potential to turn India into a "police state".

Mr Tewari claimed that providing the NIA with sweeping powers on a par with any officer across the country would not be desirable at a time when probe agencies were being "misused by the centre for political vendetta". Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, said it was meaningless to extend the NIA's jurisdiction over foreign countries when the government "lacks the diplomatic clout" to do so.

The Home Minister rejected the opposition's allegations of misuse, stating that the NIA would not be used for any purpose other than tackling terrorism. "Let me make this clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism," news agency PTI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

The NIA was set up in 2009 by the then United Progressive Alliance government after the Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from Agencies)

