Bill To Regulate Online Gaming Gets Cabinet Nod, Next Stop Lok Sabha

A bill to regulate online gaming has been cleared by the union cabinet, and is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, sources said. The bill seeks to bring online gaming platforms under a legal framework and introduce penalties for gambling through digital apps.

The proposed law flags concerns over addiction, fraud, and inconsistencies across state laws and has provisions for penalty and punishment.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology or MeitY could be designated as central regulator for online gaming.

The bill also is meant to put an end to online betting. Unauthorised betting already carries a fine and a seven-year jail term under the new penal code Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita.



