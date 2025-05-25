Bilawal Bhutto's Speech Reminds Internet Of 'Rosesh Sarabhai', Actor Reacts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Rajesh Kumar humorously mimicked Pakistan's ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Instagram, mocking his speech about India's military actions. Social media users had compared Mr Zardari's delivery to Mr Kumar's iconic character, Rosesh Sarabhai.

Actor Rajesh Kumar, known for his iconic role as Rosesh Sarabhai in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has mocked Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leaving social media in splits. Mr Kumar posted the video "on public demand" on Instagram, days after a clip of Mr Zardari's speech in the Pakistani Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor became meme material with users comparing him to 'Rosesh Sarabhai'.

Joining the laughs online, Mr Kumar playfully mocked the Pakistani politician by imitating his speech with a classic 'Rosesh Sarabhai' flair.

"Kon raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, chor raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, buzdil raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai...agar inme himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate (who attacks at night, robbers attack at night, cowards attack at night, if they had courage, they would have come in the day)," the actor imitated Mr Zardari's speech.

"Ting tong karte aur kahte bhaiya aane do (would ring the bell and say brother, let me come)," Mr Kumar added before he burst into laughter.

Mr Kumar in the video also attached the former Pakistani foreign minister's speech - which had a similar tone and style of delivery as 'Rosesh Sarabhai'. The clip was split with 'Rosesh Sarabhai' reciting one of his poems.

Mr Kumar's fans flooded his comments section with laughs and called it the "greatest reel of all time".

"Wasn't ready for this drop! Scrolling ends here, nothing's topping this today," another user said.

Last week, Mr Zardari delivered the speech in the Pakistani Assembly on India's Operation Sindoor - an overnight targeted military strike on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. However, Pakistan escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones. In response, India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory such as radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Bholari, and Sialkot among others. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after four days of crossfire.