Bihar Woman, Father Looted Of Lakhs Over KYC Updation Promise, 1 Arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of validating Know Your Customer (KYC) details and siphoning Rs 4 lakh off two bank accounts, the police said today.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating her father, with whom she holds a joint bank account, received an SMS on March 3 asking for the updation of KYC details.

On calling the given number, a person introduced himself as a bank executive and offered to help with the KYC updation, the complainant alleged.

As soon as the woman's father gave his credentials, he got a message that his net banking password has been changed, a senior police officer said.

The complainant rushed to the bank and narrated the incident but four transactions had been executed in the joint account and another individual account held by the woman, he said, adding that Rs 4 lakh was siphoned off.

"During the investigation, the police found that the alleged persons were from Bihar and Jharkhand. On Sunday, they conducted raids and arrested Santosh Kumar of Bhagalpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that he learnt how to cheat people by getting their banking credentials from a person identified as Ramu, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to arrest his associates, the police said.