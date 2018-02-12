Bihar Woman Begs To Collect Money To Construct A Toilet At Home

Amina Khatoon, a resident of Pathra Uttar village under Pipra block of Supaul district in flood-prone Koshi region, begged in the neighbouring villages to collect the money for constructing a toilet, the official said.
Moved by her commitment, a mason, and a labourer, who worked for her, refused to take any money, Ms Khatoon said. She was felicitated by the district administration on Sunday at a function in her village for her unique effort.
A widow in her late 40s and mother of a minor boy, she works as a labourer to earn her livelihood.
She claims that when she approached the block level officials for funds to construct a toilet, they ignored her request despite the hype around Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in Bihar.
Bihar is at the bottom as far as eradicating open defecation is concerned.
