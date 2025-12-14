Woman Records Video After Being Trapped In Toilet By Crowd on Bihar Train, Railway Cops Rescue Her

A woman travelling alone on a train had a harrowing experience at Katihar Junction in Bihar after 30-40 men suddenly entered the coach, leaving her feeling unsafe and trapped inside the washroom. She stayed inside and recorded a video until the Railway Protection Force arrived. In a post on X, she recounted that the situation unfolded while she was using the washroom during what appeared to be a scheduled or routine stop. As she prepared to exit, a crowd of men rushed into the coach, shouting and pushing each other, creating chaos and making it impossible for her to come out.

The woman then contacted the railway helpline number 139 to report the situation and request assistance. The RPF responded promptly, reached the coach, dispersed the crowd and helped her return to her seat safely.

"Today I understood why safety concerns during travel feel so real. I was travelling alone, and my train stopped at Katihar Junction(Bihar). Suddenly, 30–40 young men rushed into the coach, shouting and pushing each other. I was in the washroom and couldn't even step out-people were packed at the door. I closed it again, called Railway Helpline (139), and thankfully, the RPF arrived. They cleared the way and helped me get back to my seat safely. Extremely scary experience," she wrote.

I was in the washroom and couldn't even step out-people were…

Her post has since sparked a broader discussion around the safety concerns faced by solo travellers, particularly women, and how quickly routine situations can turn alarming. Many praised her quick thinking in seeking help and lauded the RPF for their prompt and effective response.

One user wrote, "Women safety in India is joke, especially in north India. Worst of all is trains are onboarded with non ticket holders and cause problems to others."

Another commented, "Imagine if you didn't have phone with you, it would be jam packed. A lesson to learn: Carry a Phone in such a scenario. I can't imagine how hard it would be without a phone in such a scenario."

A third said, "That must have been a genuinely frightening experience, and your reaction was completely right. Crowd surges like that feel chaotic because there's no control, no space to move, and no way to assess intentions. Being stuck in the washroom while people are pushing at the door."

Railway authorities have not yet released an official statement on what caused the sudden crowding inside the coach.