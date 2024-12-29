Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bihar: Retired IPS Officer Acharya Kishore Kunal Dies

An IPS officer of the 1972 batch, he was the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT).

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bihar: Retired IPS Officer Acharya Kishore Kunal Dies
Kishore Kunal with former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Patna:

Retired IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna on Sunday, his family said. An IPS officer of the 1972 batch, he was the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT).

Kunal, 74, suffered cardiac arrest in the morning and was immediately taken to a hospital where he passed away, his family said.

He was also the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs several hospitals in the state.

Condoling his death, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said his life was dedicated to social service, religious and cultural upliftment.

"He gave Mahavir Mandir a national identity and did unprecedented work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. His contribution is difficult to express in words. His demise is an irreparable loss to society. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this grief," Choudhary said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kishore Kunal, Bihar, Patna
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.