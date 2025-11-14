Pushpam Priya, Emerging Bihar Leader With A Mask Vow, Trails In Darbhanga By Big Margin

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the Plurals Party chief who had vowed to wear a mask until she wins in Bihar, is trailing by a big margin in the Darbhanga seat, with the counting of votes still being underway for the Bihar elections 2025. The seat was won by the BJP's Sanjay Saraogi in 2020. Saraogi is now leading in the seat after seven rounds of counting, with Umesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) trailing him by over 4,800 votes. Pushpam Priyam is behind Saraogi by over 26,000 votes.

Pushpam Priya founded 'The Plurals Party' in 2020 with the aim to introduce Bihar to a new brand of politics that transcends religious and caste lines. The party is contesting all 243 seats in the state on the 'whistle' symbol. Seen only in black attire and a mask, she has made a vow to remove her mask only after she wins an election.

She is the daughter of former JDU lawmaker Vinod Kumar Choudhary. Her grandfather, Professor Umakant Choudhary, was a close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and one of the founding members of the Samata Party. Her uncle, Vinay Kumar Choudhary, is a JDU leader who won from Benipur in the 2020 assembly elections.

An emerging young leader with master's degrees from the University of Sussex and the London School of Economics, she started her career as a consultant in Bihar's tourism and health departments before moving to politics.

Pushpam Priya's party contested 148 seats in 2020 but lost in all.