"Good Governance, Development Won," Says PM Modi After NDA Sweeps Bihar Elections

Thanking the people of Bihar for handing a thumping victory to the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said good governance and development have won in the state.

Taking to X on Friday, the PM said the people gave the ruling alliance a huge victory after witnessing its track record and vision to "take the state to new heights".

"Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar," PM Modi wrote.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," he added.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha on the "unparalleled victory".

"In the coming times, we will do even more for Bihar's progress, Bihar's infrastructure and Bihar's culture. We will ensure that the State's Yuva Shakti (youth) and Nari Shakti (women) get many opportunities to lead a life of prosperity," he wrote.

The NDA is set to win over 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, well over the two-thirds majority mark of 162. The number needed for a simple majority is 122 and the BJP is leading in more than 90 on its own, up from 74 in 2020. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has also nearly doubled its tally from 43 in the last elections.