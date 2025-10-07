Homecoming: The Chhath Puja And The Dilemma Of Bihari Diaspora

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting its final golden rays, a wave of anticipation sweeps through the heart of Bihar. The arrival of Chhath Puja is not just another festival; it is an annual pilgrimage, a homecoming for millions in the Bihari diaspora scattered across the globe. This vibrant community, predominantly working-class, finds solace in the rituals of Chhath, where tradition intertwines with longing and devotion.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the factories of Surat, the 75 lakh Biharis (2011 Census figures; unofficial count range up to two crore population, half of whom may be voters), who labour tirelessly in various sectors, share a singular aspiration: to return home and pay homage to the Sun God.

The festival, celebrated with unwavering fervour, will begin this year with Nahay Khay on October 25, where families cleanse themselves in the Holi Ganges and other rivers of Bihar, often in ponds and other water bodies. They prepare offerings, followed by fasting Kharna on the 26th. The days culminate in the evening and the dawn rituals of Sandhya Arghya on the 27th and Usha Arghya on the 28th, where the community gathers to express gratitude, seek blessings, and reinforce their cultural ties.

It is an awesome spectacle to watch hundreds of thousands of women, clad in colourful sarees and salwar kurtas, and men dressed in dhotis, praying to the Sun God with raised palms. The palms carry wicker baskets filled with fruits, thekua, pirukia, and other delicacies offered as prasad. The incense from the dhupkatthis (incense sticks) fills the surrounding air with a sweet aroma.

Chhath symbolises a cultural bridge to distant homes

For these migrants, the Chhath festival symbolises more than religious observance; it embodies their connection to home, a bridge over the chasm of distance. Yet this year, as Chhath approaches, the looming shadow of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11 adds a bittersweet note to their celebrations. With the electoral dates falling more than a week (for the first phase) and a fortnight (for the second phase) after the festival, many in the diaspora face the heartbreaking reality of missing their chance to vote.

Voting is not merely a civic duty for the working-class Biharis; it is a profound expression of their identity and agency. Historically, their voting turnout is significantly higher than that of the middle class. The high turnout among the blue-collar reflects a community that understands the weight of their political choices. Political parties often capitalise on this engagement, offering material incentives to sway their votes, recognising that these individuals carry the hopes of their families and neighbourhoods on their shoulders.

However, the logistics of migration render their participation in the electoral process increasingly precarious. Employers in various cities around the world are often unsympathetic to the needs of their workers when it comes to extended absences, especially during peak working seasons. Thus, the Bihari diaspora finds itself torn between the demands of labour and the pull of home, where family ties and cultural identity beckon them to return for Chhath.

Earlier, the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, a process that the EC has claimed is necessary for updating and cleaning up the electoral rolls, but the Opposition alleged it would exclude genuine voters, especially those belonging to the working classes, Dalits, minorities, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) and other disadvantaged sections, was held very close to the polls. It led to the 16-day Voter Adhikar Rally by Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. The Opposition claimed that the SIR led to the deletion of the names of lakhs of voters from the rolls, directly affecting the workers, a large part of whom are part of the diaspora.

Joy of Reunion is marred by a sense of disenfranchisement

As the diaspora navigate the chaos of trains and buses, weaving through crowds with their hearts full of anticipation, there is an irony that weighs heavily on their minds. While they yearn to celebrate their cherished festival, they also feel the pang of disconnection from the political landscape of their home state. The joy of the Chhath reunion is marred by a sense of disenfranchisement, or simply not being allowed to vote at home, as many will return to their jobs far from the voting booths that once felt so familiar.

Reality of missed ballot lingers like a shadow

This year, the diaspora's homecoming is a poignant reminder of the ties that bind them to Bihar-an unbreakable thread woven through the fabric of shared memories, rituals, and aspirations. As they gather at the banks of the Ganga or in their modest homes, the air filled with the aroma of thekua and offerings of sugarcane, they reaffirm their identity as Biharis. Yet, in the back of their minds, the reality of missed ballots lingers like a shadow, a reminder of the sacrifices made in pursuit of a better life. Even if the EC claims that they had little choice in the matter of dates (a month required after the declaration of election dates), critics will always point out that they could have planned better in advance. Cultural sensitivity is a requirement of good governance.

In the delicate balance of tradition and modernity, the Bihari diaspora embodies resilience. Their celebration of Chhath Puja is a testament to their unwavering connection to home, even as they grapple with the complexities of absence during a pivotal electoral moment. As the sun will rise over the festival, illuminating the faces of those who have journeyed far and wide, it will also cast light on the silent struggle of a community that remains deeply rooted in its values, even as the world around them continues to change.

Thus, as the festival unfolds, it becomes a poignant celebration of unity, love, and the enduring spirit of a people who, despite the distance, carry Bihar within them, a beacon of hope and belonging in a fiercely competitive, at times cruel, at times made difficult by managerial ineptitude, world that often feels unwelcoming.