Bihar Man Arrested For Posting Obscene Tweet On Priyanka Gandhi: Police

Last month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was named the AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh. (File)

The Bihar police today arrested a man for posting an obscene tweet with a morphed picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

Yogi Surajnath from Bihar's Katihar, who describes himself as a "bhakt" (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, was arrested from his residence, police official Ranjan Kumar said.

The BJP district president, Manoj Rai, said the accused has no association with the party.

The Bihar police cyber cell received an email complaint from social activist Shahin Sayyad about Mr Surajnath's tweet of January 30 that carried a morphed image of Ms Vadra, who was recently appointed as the Congress party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh.

The cyber cell traced Mr Surajnath's location to Katihar, after which the district police arrested him. A case has been filed against him.

He was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.