Bihar Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Booth Using Voter ID

Using your right to vote is important for everyone and knowing where to cast that vote is the first step to making your voice heard. In Bihar election 2025, voters will exercise their franchise on November 6 and 11. However, for many, finding the correct polling booth can be confusing.

To make the process easier, the Election Commission has simplified the search system, allowing voters to find their booth details online using their Voter ID card, also known as the EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number.

Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Booth Online

Go to the official Voters' Services Portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in or visit the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in.

Enter your EPIC number from the Voter ID card and select Bihar as your state.

Enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click Search.

Your booth details, including address and polling station name, will appear on the screen.

Double-check all your personal details to make sure they match your voter ID.

This online service is open to all Bihar voters and helps prevent mistakes in finding the booth location.

Get booth information using your mobile

Voters can also obtain polling station information from their area's Booth Level Officer (BLO). QR codes have been installed at public places and polling stations in many districts. You can scan this code with your mobile and quickly locate your booth.

If you have any difficulty accessing information online, you can visit your district election office for assistance. This process is also useful for those who don't frequently use the internet.

If your booth has changed since the last election, please double-check online for the latest information. First-time voters can access booth information using their mobile number or EPIC (Voter ID Number). If your name is missing from the voter list, contact your area's BLO.

One needs to carry their Voter ID Card (EPIC) to the polling station as proof of identity. You can also show your Aadhaar card, passport, or other approved identification. To avoid crowds, arrive on time so you have enough time to vote.