Bihar Results LIVE: "Send Me <i>Litti Chokha</i>," Maithili Thakur, Leading In Alinagar, Tells NDTV

It is a moment of celebration for Maithili Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga as early trends show her leading. The folk singer Thakur has garnered over 14,000 votes and is maintaining a lead over the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Binod Mishra with more than 4,500 votes, as of 11 am.

While keeping a hawk's eye on the early trends, Maithili Thakur joined NDTV's special coverage on the Bihar Assembly Election results and requested that her favourite breakfast - Litti Chokha - be sent to her.

"Please pack some Litti Chokha and send it for me," she told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

"Dahi chooda (or dahi chura) is the traditional breakfast of Mithila but I don't eat curd and milk," Thakur said as she revealed she is lactose intolerant. "My brothers eat it (Litti Chokha) every day before leaving home. Sattu (powder made out of black chana) is also eaten for breakfast," she added.

When asked about the song on her mind, Thakur sang a celebratory song: "Badhiya baaje angne me….."

Thakur, 25, is contesting the polls for the first time and in her debut elections, she seems to be having a strong hold in Alinagar. When asked how she is feeling as a first-time candidate leading, Thakur said, "It is a big thing for me to be in the presence and leadership of people who not only in India, but abroad as well, proudly say that we are Biharis. I have blessings from Nitish kumar and Prime Minister Modi. I am keeping a close watch on the trends."

Politics, as it is seen, is dirty and messy. Asked if she is ready for the political chaos, Thakur shared her month-long experience of participating in the game and campaigning.

"I faced massive backlash. Many people warned me against entering politics. But I want to set an example for people and show that we can bring a change. The first four days of the campaign were extremely difficult. I had never faced such negativity. My father shieled me all my life. He always asked me to focus only on music and not listen to either my fans or supporters or critics," she said.

However, as Thakur decided to contest elections, her father took a step back and let his daughter free, exposing her to the real world.

"I cried during the first few days because people were trying to prove that I am dumb, I am a kid who doesn't know anything, and I am a doll. The first few days were difficult but at the same time, I would enjoy 17-18-hour-long campaign. I will ensure to silence every critic with my work in the next five years," she added.

The young politician believes it is "important for sensitive people to join politics."

Thakur aims to strike a balance between music and politics.

"Music is a part of my lifestyle. I don't have to resign from music to lead in life."

Earlier in October, in another interview with NDTV, Thakur had said that she wants to "serve Bihar."

"I have been doing this through my folk songs, and that is why I didn't want to go abroad."

"I want to carry forward the culture of my region, and if politics gives me this opportunity, nothing would be more important to me. I don't want to enter politics and do politics. I want to serve my region," she had added.

Thakur was not interested in politics until a few years ago. It is only after she started listening to her "favourite leader", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that she was driven to politics.

"PM Modi is an inspiration to the youth. I am lucky to work under his leadership," she said.