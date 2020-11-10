Election Results 2020: How To Check Realtime Bihar Elections Results 2020 On Mobile, Computer

Bihar Election Results 2020: The turnout of female voters was 59.7 percent (file)

The results for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and early trends are expected to come by 8.30 am. While final results will be out later in the day, the Election Commission will provide live counting updates on its website. Full coverage of Bihar results will also be available on NDTV 24*7, NDTV India and www.ndtv.com. Here is how you can access live results on your phone or desktop:

Login to https://results.eci.gov.in/# webpage. Here, the Election Commission will update constituency-wise counting data. The poll body will also share which candidate is leading in all constituencies. This webpage will also carry final results with the number of votes won by candidates in each seat.

You can also log on to the special election page of www.ndtv.com for blow-by-blow account of counting for Bihar election. A comprehensive coverage on the counting of votes can also be watched live on mobile phones and desktops: WATCH LIVE

Voting for the Bihar Election had been carried out in three phases. The state witnessed an overall turnout of 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher than the 2015 figure.

However, the turnout of female voters was 59.7 per cent, which is lower than 60.4 per cent in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. Notably, the voting percentage among women voters was 59.5 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The main fight is between JDU's Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as they compete for the chief ministerial post. Mr Kumar, a four-time Chief Minister, centred his election campaign around the achievements for his government. Mr Yadav, considered a political novice by his opponents, has promised 10 lakh government jobs.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of jailed former chief minister Lalu Yadav, drew huge crowds to his rallies. His opponents, however, didn't attach much importance to the massive turnout.

Poll pundits have given a clear edge to Tejashwi Yada. An aggregate of opinion polls has indicated that the opposition coalition – led by Mr Yadav - will win 128 of Bihar's 243 seats and the NDA, 99.



Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party or LJP is likely to win six seats, the exit polls say. The majority mark in the state is 122.

Since exit polls have often been wrong, the National Democratic Alliance can't be written off just yet.

This is the first assembly election conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Election Commission has made massive security and anti-Covid arrangements.