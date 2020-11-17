Bihar Ministry: Nitish Kumar Retains Home, Tarkishore Prasad Gets Most Sushil Modi Departments

Nitish Kumar has a 14-member ministerial council.

Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced the various portfolios allotted among his council of ministers, keeping the home portfolio for himself.

A 14-member council of ministers was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday in Patna. This included two Deputy Chief Ministers, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Almost all the ministries earlier handled by former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi have been passed to Mr Prasad, including finance, while Ms Devi would be handling women development.

The Rural Development, Water Resources, and Parliamentary Work portfolios went to Vijay Chaudhary. Ashok Chaudhary got Building Construction and Minority Welfare. Mevalal Chaudhary is set to be Education Minister while Mangal Pandey will handle Health and Road Construction.