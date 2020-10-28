Party Which Closed Down Industries In Bihar, Now Promising Development: PM Modi

Your vote will decide the future of Bihar in the coming decade: PM Modi

In an apparent attack on Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said those who are promising development of the State are the ones who have earned the bad name for closing down industries in Bihar.

"What to talk of government jobs even the private companies will flee the state if they come to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he sharpened the attack on Opposition.

"The party which is infamous for closing down industries of Bihar, from whom investors maintained distance, is today promising development to the state's people," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur.

Listing out some of the key achievements of his government and reminding the people of the "jungle raj" given by the RJD, he said, "NDA Government is investing in infrastructure, is emphasizing on developing better facilities near the villages and the people of Bihar will also get the benefits of these initiatives. For this, a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been created. Remember the party that created chaos in Bihar and gave misrule, are again looking for an opportunity here."

Further attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that they do not have any roadmap and experience of running the State.

The Prime Minister continued saying that the Bihar elections are being held in an unusual condition, the entire world is tensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state needs to maintain a stable government at this time, he added.

"Bihar needs good governance and not the ones who only talk. You can imagine that if there is a pandemic on one side and at the same time there is a ''jungle raj'' in the state, then it will be a double-whammy on the people of Bihar," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur," said PM Modi.

"Just imagine, the amount that is being spent and schemes being launched to fight COVID-19, so if such a ''toli'' (troop) comes in Bihar, what will happen to this fund? What else can people of Bihar expect from the ''Yuvraj'' (prince) of "Jungle Raj", given their past record? You know them better than I do," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the people of Bihar are moving forward with a resolve to defeat COVID-19, but these forces (Mahagathbandhan) who are indulging in damaging Bihar need to be defeated.

"Your vote will decide the future of Bihar in the coming decade. Your vote will decide what will be the role of Bihar in India that is taking the resolution of becoming ''Atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant)," said PM Modi.

Bihar''s youth, women, entrepreneurs and farmers are very capable, there is something special about this state and every district is special, said PM Modi.

"When an environment of fast development has been created in Bihar, the power of these local products has increased manifold. New opportunities are being unfolded for these products," said PM Modi.

The poor families of Bihar are getting the basic facilities that they have been waiting for decades, said PM Modi.

"The poor families here are now availing facilities like electricity and gas connection, washrooms, house and free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack at Congress and other Opposition parties, the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday said that those who used to ask us about the date of Ram temple construction are now compelled to applaud.

Addressing a poll rally here, the Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought "jungle raj" to the state, those who looted Bihar.

"After years of wait, the construction of Ram temple has started. Those political people who used to ask us for a date (for temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA. We do what we promise," he said.

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am. Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared followed by the counting of votes on November 10.