People Should Tie Rakhi On Trees This Raksha Bandhan, Says Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to take a pledge to protect trees and environment by tying "rakhis" to trees in their premises and vicinity on the Raksha Bandhan day.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also in charge of Finance and Environment and Forest departments, said that there used to be large scale functions every year to tie rakhi to trees but it is not possible to organize such programmes on Raksha Bandhan this year because of COVID-19 pandemic.

In such a situation, every person should come forward and show their fondness and liking to protect trees and environment by tying "raksha sutra" around trees in their premises and vicinity, he said.

Earlier, a target for planting 2.51 crore saplings was scheduled to be taken up on August 9, the day which is celebrated as Bihar Prithvi Diwas under ''Mission 2.51 crore plantation'' but in view of coronavirus pandemic, the plantation drive has already been launched a month ago to carry it out in a staggered manner, he said.

The DyCM appealed to all self help groups, Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi Kendras, central paramilitary forces, public sector undertakings, government institutions, cowsheds (Gaushalas), Mutt, graveyard, farmers of agriculture department and agriculture forestry to plant at least one sapling in their respective premises on Bihar Prithvi Diwas.