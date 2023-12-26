Watch: Tejashwi Yadav's Heartwarming Moment With Daughter On Christmas

The video featured a brightly lit Christmas tree in the background.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday celebrated Christmas with his family. In a heartwarming video shared on X, Mr Yadav can be seen dancing with his 9-month-old daughter, Katyayani. A few seconds later, the father-daughter duo are joined by his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi. Rajshree Yadav, Mr Yadav's wife, is also seen in the clip.

The video featured a brightly lit Christmas tree in the background, accompanied by a large dummy Santa playing the saxophone.

Along with the clip, he wrote, “A wish for happiness, warmth, love and light.”

Mr Yadav also sent the warmest Christmas greetings to his online family. He tweeted, “Merry Christmas! May the light of love shine upon you and your life be filled with endless blessings in this season. May this festival bring more sparkle, love, light, joy, peace, prosperity & harmony to one and all! Wishing you all a season filled with endless happiness, brightness and merry-making!”

Merry Christmas! May the light of love shine upon you and your life be filled with endless blessings in this season. May this festival bring more sparkle, love, light, joy, peace, prosperity & harmony to one and all!



Wishing you all a season filled with endless happiness,…

This joyful celebration comes at a time when Mr Yadav is facing legal scrutiny. On December 23, the Enforcement Directorate issued a fresh summons to Mr Yadav in connection with a railway land-for-jobs scam case. The summons requires him to appear on January 5, as reported by PTI, quoting official sources. Earlier summoned on December 22, the 34-year-old politician chose to skip the notice.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has also been asked to depose on December 27 in the case at the ED headquarters in Delhi.