'Mahatma Gandhi's Wish': Nitish Kumar Pitches For Nationwide Liquor Ban

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he first thought of liqour ban in state in 2011.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday pitched for a nationwide ban on alcohol while addressing an event in Delhi.

"It (liquor ban) should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi's wish, he had said liquor destroys lives," Mr Kumar said while addressing a convention on "Liquor-free India"

"In the past, at times alcohol ban has been imposed in the country, but it was revoked later. It was also imposed in Bihar by former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur but could not be implemented fully," he added.

He said that he had started planning for imposing liquor-ban in Bihar from 2011 and had imposed it finally in 2016.

The 68-year-old leader then went on to narrate the process of ensuring the ban stayed in place in the state.

