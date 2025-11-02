Can Arrested 'Bahubali' Anant Singh Continue Campaigning? What Bihar Top Cop Said

Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has said that former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was arrested early Sunday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav -- three days after the killing -- as they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, was killed while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama near Patna on Thursday. He was said to have had a showdown with supporters of Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama and the husband of sitting MLA Neelam Devi.

Speaking to NDTV, Kumar said the post-mortem could not be done on Thursday night and was done the next day.

"We wanted to know the reason for the incident, which could only be confirmed after the post-mortem," he said, adding that Yadav had a gun injury on his leg, which could not have been the cause of his death.

The doctor also said that it could not cause death, he said.

Kumar said that Yadav's post-mortem report shows that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance.

"The supporters of both the candidates were crossing each other in the convoy, and there was a dispute over whether to move the vehicle forward or backward. After that, the two groups clashed. Hundreds of people were seen throwing stones," he said.

Asked about the viral video that apparently showed Yadav throwing stones, Kumar said that the authentication of the clip will be done by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

"It is possible that he (Yadav) was present during the clashes," he said.

Asked if Singh, the ruling party's candidate, would be able to continue campaigning, Kumar said he would be sent to judicial custody.

"We act on the basis of evidence. It doesn't matter who is fighting from which party," the senior police officer said.

He also said that the police are investigating the incident, which is "not completely a blind case".

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.