Prashant Kishor's Party Releases 2nd List Of 65 Names For Bihar Polls

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has released its second list of 65 candidates for the coming Bihar assembly elections, holding fast to its core promise of inclusiveness and representation to every section. The suspense, though, remains on whether Kishor would contest. With this, Jan Suraaj has so far declared candidates for 116 seats. The party has said that it will contest all 243 seats of Bihar.

Announcing the list in Patna, the party's national president, Uday Singh, said, "According to our promise to give representation to every community, candidates from the largest Extremely Backward Class group (10 Hindu, 4 Muslim) are being announced from 14 seats, 10 from the Other Backward Class and 14 from the Minority Class".

In the first list, the party named 51 candidates, of whom 49 were first-time contestants. The list was a who's who of doctors, lawyers, former bureaucrats and police officers. The key rule for selection was a clean image, in keeping with the party's promise of cleaning up endemic corruption that has dogged the state for decades.

The new list includes Dr Shahnawaz Alam, a well-known physician from Siwan, who will contest from Badhariya, Abhaykant Jha from Bhagalpur, Neeraj Singh from Sheohar, Lalababu Yadav from Narkatiaganj, Mantosh Sahani from Kalyanpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Sandesh, Azam Anwar Hussain from Bajpatti, Ratneshwar Thakur from Harlakhi, Janardan Yadav from Narpatganj, and Tanuja Kumari from Islampur.

The seats for which candidates were announced this time include 20 reserved seats (19 for Scheduled Castes and one for Scheduled Tribes) and 45 general seats.