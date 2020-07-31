Bhutan King Thanks Assam Chief Minister For Support During Lockdown

Bhutan King said the efforts of the Assam government would very soon stem the spread of the coronavirus

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar has written to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, thanking him for allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to the neighbouring country amid the lockdown and ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

The king termed the gesture as a true reflection of the friendship and brotherhood between the people of Assam and Bhutan, according to a statement issued by the state government on Friday.

"Though Assam and its people fought hard to contain the pandemic with necessary lockdown and curtailment of peoples movement, the benevolence of the authorities of Assam in allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to Bhutan helped its people and ensured their wellbeing during the lockdown period," he said in the letter.

"I remain appreciative of your goodwill and look forward to your continued support," he added.

The king also said the efforts of the Assam government would very soon stem the spread of the coronavirus as he empathised with the people of the state in these trying times.

Mr Sonowal on behalf of the people of Assam expressed his gratitude to the king.

He said the ever-increasing bond of friendship and brotherliness between Assam and Bhutan will keep strengthening the mutual ties in days to come.