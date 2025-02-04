Bhutan King Arrives In Maha Kumbh, Takes Dip At Sangam

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering 'arghya' to the Sun before taking the dip.

King Wangchuk, who was wearing the traditional dress of Bhutan when he landed at the airport, changed in a long saffron-colour kurta and pyjama when he entered the waters.

Mr Wangchuk and CM Adityanath were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta during the dip along with Vishnuswami sect leader Jagadguru Santosh Das Maharaj also known as Satua Baba.

Yogi Adityanath also guided him through the ceremonial bath and religious rituals at Triveni Sangam, according to an official statement.

Following the dip, the Bhutan King visited the revered Akshayvat, a symbol of eternity in Hindu tradition, and Bade Hanuman Temple to offer prayers. Both leaders also explored the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre.

The King, who arrived from Thimphu to Lucknow on Monday, was warmly received by CM Adityanath before proceeding to Prayagraj for the pilgrimage.

The Bhutanese King arrived in Lucknow on Monday and was welcomed with cultural performances by artistes.

Later, he reached the Raj Bhavan and was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The governor and the chief minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with the King.

The government said the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations, the statement said.

The King and Queen of Bhutan had visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be honoured by Bhutan with its highest civilian honour, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'.

More than 54 lakh devotees have taken a dip at the Maha Kumbh by 12 noon on Tuesday.

Overall, more than 37.50 crore devotees have taken the holy dip since the mega fair's commencement on January 13, according to the state government.

The Maha Kumbh culminates on February 26.

