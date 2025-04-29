Thai King, Queen Pilot Plane To Bhutan, Land At Challenging Paro Airport

When world leaders visit countries, massive security and protocol arrangements are in place but what perhaps is very rare in international visits by Heads of State is the dignitary piloting the plane himself. This is exactly what happened when the King and Queen of Thailand flew into Bhutan's Paro International Airport for an official visit to Bhutan.

Aviation watchers have been completely mesmerised by the King and Queen, smoothly touching down at Paro, which is one of the most challenging approaches in the world. His Co-Pilot was the Queen of Thailand. The couple flew their Boeing 737-800 and landed at Paro and were welcomed by the Their Majesties, King and Queen of Bhutan. The captivating moment as His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida personally piloting the Royal Aircraft has perhaps given a whole new dimension to state visits.

The King of Thailand has served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He is a military pilot qualified to fly the Northrop F-5, F-16, and the Boeing 737-400. He ascended to the throne in 2019. This was his first official visit overseas, as monarch.

Reports in the Bhutanese media said that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, arrived in Bhutan on April 25, 2025, at the invitation of His Majesty the King of Bhutan. This was the first official State Visit by the Thai King and Queen to Bhutan.

Upon arrival in Paro last week, Their Majesties were received with full honours at Paro International Airport by Bhutan's reigning monarch, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen. After a four-day state visit to Bhutan that saw multiple engagements and programmes, Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand departed Bhutan on Monday when again the King Vajiralongkorn flew the plane, as the Their Majesties, The King and Queen waved Goodbye, marking an end to the official state visit.