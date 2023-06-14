Bhupesh Baghel Hits Back At JP Nadda's Remark On Dynasty Politics

Bhupesh Baghel's remarks came in response to JP Nadda's jibe at Congress over dynasty politics.

Hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda over the allegations of "dynasty politics", Chief Minister Bhupes Baghel on Tuesday said that several cases of family politics are available in his party as well.

The Chief Minister said that "over dozens" of cases of dynasty politics are available in BJP and the party should think before pointing fingers at others.

His remarks came in response to JP Nadda's jibe, "Congress is a party of Maa, Beti and Beta".

"Anurag Thakur is a minister and his father was also a minister; Rajnath's son is an MLA and Amit Shah's son is in BCCI. Whose party is it? Similarly, one son of late Baliram Kashyap was MP while another was a minister and Raman Singh was chief minister while his son was MP," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Taking a dig at BJP, CM Baghel said, "It's easier to preach than really act. BJP should think about what is ongoing in their party before pointing fingers. If counted, then dozens of cases promoting dynasty politics will be found (in BJP)".

