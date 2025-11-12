Bhopal Deputy Collector Away, Thieves Steal Cash, Jewellery From Home

Lakhs of rupees in cash, jewellery and other valuables were stolen from the Deputy Collector's official residence in Bhopal while the officer was travelling to Kerala for her husband's medical treatment.

The theft was reported in Bhopal's most secure and high-profile Char Imli locality, home to several IAS and IPS officers, ministers and senior bureaucrats.

According to police, Deputy Collector Alka Singh Wamankar, who serves in the Revenue Commissioner's office, left for Kerala around 15 days ago for her husband's treatment. During this period, the house remained locked and unattended.

When she returned to Bhopal on Tuesday, she found the locks broken and the house ransacked. Upon checking, she discovered that cash, gold jewelry, and several valuable items, amounting to a total of at least were missing.

Despite forensic inspection and early questioning of locals, police have not yet found any concrete clues.

Officials said that the house did not have CCTV cameras installed, which has complicated the investigation. "We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby residences and streets in Char Imli. A few suspects have been detained for questioning, and efforts are underway to trace the accused," Habibganj Police Station officials said.

This is the second high-profile theft reported in the same area within the last few days. A few days back, the mobile phone of Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector General (Intelligence) was snatched by two unidentified men on a motorcycle while he was walking with his wife.