Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Barred From Delhi For 4 Weeks, Allowed To Enter City

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to re-enter Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was barred from entering Delhi for four weeks as part of his bail terms, will be allowed to return, a court said today, providing certain conditions were met. The Tis Hazari court, which last week had granted Chandrashekhar Azad bail, modified its order and said he could re-enter if a schedule of his movements was submitted, at least 24 hours prior, to senior police officers including DCP (Crime).

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested December 21, a day after he led an anti-citizenship law protest at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, and charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence. He was given bail last week after the court said the Constitution guaranteed his right to protest peacefully and said there was no evidence to the contrary.

On Saturday the Bhim Army chief's lawyers asked the court to reconsider the terms of their client's bail, claiming the restrictions violated some fundamental rights, including the right to participate in elections.

The petition also said that since Chandrashekhar Azad was receiving medical treatment at Delhi's AIIMS, it would not be appropriate to seek permission to re-enter Delhi each time.

Earlier this month Chandrashekhar Azad received treatment at AIIMS for polycythaemia, a blood thickness disorder that "requires continuous check-up".

In its order the court agreed, recognising concerns over Chandrashekhar Azad's health and, calling elections the "biggest festival" of democracy, said it would allow him to participate.

The court also responded favourably to other requests that cited Chandrashekhar Azad's work as a leader of minority communities - a position that necessitated frequent travel, making weekly visits to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur a difficult proposition.

Accordingly, the court directed Chandrashekhar Azad would have to check in with either UP or Delhi Police, depending on where he was that week. If neither was possible, the court added, authorities would have to be informed via a detailed telephone call giving details of his movement and activities.

Chandrashekhar Azad was given bail last week after Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau quoted from Rabindranath Tagore's "Where the Mind is Without Fear" and said citizens had a fundamental right to peaceful protests which could not be curtailed by the state.

Criticising Delhi Police for failing to produce proof of their charges - that Chandrashekhar Azad had indulged in inciting violence through speech - she also said: "The only thing he read was the preamble to the constitution, which is a sacred document".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, makes religion, for the first time, the test of Indian citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbouring countries if they fled to India because of religious persecution Critics say the bill discriminates against Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Constitution.