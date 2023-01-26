Bharat Jodo Yatra To Resume From Banihal, Enter Kashmir On Friday

The yatra will enter Kashmir valley on Friday for its last leg.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will resume from highway town of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after a day's break.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Banihal tomorrow morning. We will make up the distance that we could not do yesterday," Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters after finalising the Friday's schedule for the march.

Ramesh said the yatra has passed through various districts of Jammu and covered almost 90 kilometres.

"Wherever we went, the yatra has been received well. People of all ages, genders and from all walks of life have realised that the message of Rahul Gandhi is one of unity, love and harmony," he added.

Ramesh said he expects a good response to the yatra in Anantnag and Srinagar districts as well.

"There will be a press conference by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar before the rally on January 30 which will mark the culmination of the yatra," he added.

Ramesh said that the yatra was a "revolutionary" change in the Indian politics.

"It's not an event like Narendra Modi does but a revolutionary transformation for Indian politics. This is a mass movement which will create awareness among the people while strengthening the Congress party as well," he said.

Responding to a question, the Congress leader said the statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are examples in our country where Union territories were upgraded to statehood. Jammu and Kashmir is the only state to be made a Union territory. Statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir while Ladakh should be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab on January 19.

The marathon march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

