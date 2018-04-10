Bharat Bandh Triggers Violence In Bihar, 12 Injured In Clashes: 10 Facts

Bharat Bandh: More than a dozen people were injured in Bihar's Ara.

New Delhi: Over a dozen people were injured in clashes in Bihar as some groups tried to enforce a Bharat Bandh to protest reservation in jobs and education. Supporters of the strike, mostly from upper castes, blocked roads and railway tracks and forced markets to shut down in nearly half-a-dozen districts. In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh - three other states that witnessed violence last week during a bandh call by Dalit groups - security was strengthened following an advisory from the union home ministry. In some places, prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed and cellphone internet services were suspended.