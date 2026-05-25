Punjab Remote-Controlled By Arvind Kejriwal? What Bhagwant Mann Said

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has responded to allegations that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been acting as a "super CM" behind the scenes since losing power in Delhi.

The AAP is a national party and Kejriwal has never interfered in his government's decision-making, Mann told NDTV's Rahul Kanwal at Nava Punjab summit today.

"We are a national party. To be completely honest, as far as decision-making is concerned, they have never interfered even once. If a hundred decisions are made by the Punjab government, it is the Punjab Chief Minister who takes every single one of them. Arvind Kejriwal does not dictate them," he said.