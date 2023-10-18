Bhagwant Mann's Anti-Drug Campaign With 35,000 Students At Golden Temple

Bhagwant Mann said this is the first of its kind mass movement against drugs

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday joined 35,000 schoolchildren in offering an 'ardas' (prayer) at the Golden Temple here to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Chief Minister was at the Golden Temple to launch the Amritsar police's 'The Hope Initiative' against the drug menace.

The schoolchildren wore yellow turbans, scarves, and dupattas while offering prayers.

For ages, Harmandir Sahib has been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause.

The sole motive of this 'ardas' is to seek blessings for the success of this mission that aims at eliminating the curse of drugs from the state, he said.

The participation by a large number of students shows that the younger generation is ready to support the state government in this noble cause, he added.

Bhagwant Mann said this is the first of its kind mass movement against drugs which will break the backbone of this menace.

Under 'The Hope Initiative', a three-pronged strategy of prayer, pledge, and play is being used, he said, adding this is the first time that a campaign against drugs has been started from the grassroots level.

Besides the students, thousands joined the campaign and offered prayers online.

Mr Mann said the day is not far when the drug menace will be wiped out from Punjab with the proactive support and cooperation of the people.

On the one hand, the supply line of drugs is being snapped by putting drug peddlers behind bars, and on the other hand, focus is being given to treatment and rehabilitation of the drug victims, he said.

