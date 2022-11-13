Flaunting Arms Banned In Punjab's Big Crackdown On Gun Culture

Songs glorifying weapons or violence will also be strictly prohibited.

The Punjab government has clamped down on the infamous gun culture of the state, and tightened arms regulation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued strict instructions regarding gun ownership and display, including banning public display of weapons both online and offline. Songs glorifying weapons or violence will also be strictly prohibited.

According to the fresh instructions, all arms licenses issued so far will be thoroughly reviewed within the next three months, and no new license shall be granted unless the District Collector is personally satisfied that extraordinary grounds exist for doing so.

Hasty or reckless use of weapons, or celebratory firing, which can endanger human life or personal safety of others shall be a punishable offence, cases will be registered against violators.

Random checking will be conducted in different areas to stem glorification and illegal possession of guns.

A police case will also be registered, and strict action taken, against those indulging in hate speech against any community.

Mr Mann had in May warned those singers who allegedly promote gun culture through their songs. He disapproved of propping up such a trend and said those found involved will be dealt with sternly. He had condemned the "trend of gun culture and gangsterism being promoted by some Punjabi singers" and urged them "to desist from fanning violence, hatred and animosity in the society through their songs".

He had further called upon such singers to follow the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat thereby strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony "instead of fuelling anti-social activities through such songs".

Early last year, then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had backed the arrest of Shree Brar, a Punjabi singer who was accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence in a song.