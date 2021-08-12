Girl, 14, Kidnapped, Raped In UP's Bhadohi: Police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested and the girl sent for medical examination, they said.

The girl had left her home to buy something on July 20 but did not return home till late in the evening.

Her family members, who had searched for her, came to know that she was last seen with a man from the same village. The girl's mother filed a case on July 21, said police official Ram Ashish Bind.

During investigation, the location of the missing girl and the accused was first found in Delhi through surveillance and then in Tamil Nadu, Mr Bind said, adding that on Wednesday morning, both were found at Madho Singh railway station on the Allahabad-Varanasi railway section.

Mr Bind said the accused was produced in the court, while the girl was sent for medical examination.