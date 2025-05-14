Even The AI Director Was Not Spared In Microsoft's Recent Layoffs, Tech Industry Concerned

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Microsoft has announced layoffs affecting approximately 6,000 employees. Gabriela de Queiroz, Director of AI, was among those laid off. The company aims to realign its structure amid a push into AI.

Microsoft has announced significant layoffs, letting go of approximately 6,000 employees, which accounts for nearly 3% of its global workforce. This move is part of the company's efforts to realign its organisational structure as it aggressively pushes into artificial intelligence. Gabriela de Queiroz, Director of Artificial Intelligence for Microsoft for Startups, was among those affected and shared the "bittersweet" news of her departure on social media. According to Ms Queiroz, staff were asked to stop work immediately after being informed of the decision. She chose to stay on for a bit, attend meetings, and bid farewell to her colleagues, showing her commitment to her team and appreciation for her time at Microsoft.

"Bittersweet news to share: I was impacted by Microsoft's latest round of layoffs. Am I sad? Absolutely. I'm heartbroken to see so many talented people I've had the honour of working with being let go. These are people who cared deeply, went above and beyond, and truly made a difference," she wrote along with a picture of herself smiling.

💔 Bittersweet news to share: I was impacted by Microsoft's latest round of layoffs. pic.twitter.com/QPwYJvjQkC — Gabriela de Queiroz (@gdequeiroz) May 13, 2025

Despite her disappointment, she remains optimistic and "is looking at the bright side." "I'm an optimist at heart. That hasn't changed. My smile, my gratitude, my belief that each day is a gift—that's all still here," she expressed.

She ended her post with a note for others impacted by the layoffs. "What's next? I don't know yet. It's too soon to say. But I trust that something good will come out of this. To those also affected—you're not alone. We are at least 6,000. And to those who've reached out, thank you. Your kindness means everything right now," she concluded the post.

Techies React

Many users, including technology professionals, were left shocked and bewildered by her abrupt dismissal. Many expressed deep concern and disbelief, questioning the rationale behind such a decision at a time when AI is driving innovation and shaping the future of countless industries. Some labelled the move a "paradox", while others called the decision "illogical".

One user wrote, "It's ok to say there isn't a bright side here bc this seems despicable to me: a company that has ballyhooed AI all over town and intruded into all our spaces with AI then fires...the director of AI. Makes no sense. None. Why use CoPilot when this happens? That's how to see it."

Another commented, "I don't understand how "the director of AI" could be let go...? Like I get the big picture of: "AI could do that..." or "fewer people with AI could do that..." But of all roles "director of AI" seems like an odd one to let go of."

A third joked, "Did the AI start directing itself?"

Layoffs at Microsoft

This recent layoff follows previous job cuts in 2023, where Microsoft reduced its workforce by 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its total workforce. The company has cited the need for "organisational and workforce adjustments" to manage its business effectively.

Microsoft said the layoffs are part of its efforts to stay competitive and agile as it rapidly integrates AI into its products and services. The company aims to automate routine tasks, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value work. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, mentioned that the company was exercising caution due to economic uncertainty and potential recession.