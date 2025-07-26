'Enigma Of Success': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella After 15,000 Job Cuts

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Friday said the massive layoffs in 2025 weighed heavily on him, even as the company continued to thrive.

In a memo to employees, Mr Nadella said: "Before anything else, I want to speak to what's been weighing heavily on me, and what I know many of you are thinking about: the recent job eliminations. These decisions are among the most difficult we have to make."

He acknowledged that while 15,000 roles, including 9,000 in early July, have been cut this year, the company's overall headcount remains largely unchanged.

Despite the scale of the workforce reductions, Mr Nadella mentioned that the tech giant was going strong with its market performance, including strategic positioning and growth, all pointing up and to the right. He called it an "enigma of success," adding that tech companies must constantly evolve to stay ahead.

The 57-year-old said the company was reimagining its mission to stay relevant in today's fast-changing era. "What does empowerment look like in the era of AI?" he asked. Mr Nadella stated that the company was now looking for building tools that give the ability to people to build their own tools using AI, instead of focusing on tools for specific roles or tasks.

"That's the shift we are driving-from a software factory to an intelligence engine empowering every person and organization to build whatever they need to achieve," he added.

The CEO also mentioned the company's goals, with three major priorities - security, quality, and AI transformation. "Security and quality are non-negotiable," he added.

Earlier this week, US Vice President JD Vance slammed Microsoft for firing 9,000 Americans while still going for H1-B visas, reported Fox Business. "You see some big tech companies where they'll lay off 9,000 workers, and then they'll apply for a bunch of overseas visas."

He lambasted the company's hiring practices, stating, "But I don't want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then to go and say, 'We can't find workers here in America. That's a bulls**t story."