"China-Made Air Defence System In Pakistan Jammed By Air Force," Says India

In a big reveal, the Government of India on Wednesday, said that the Indian Air Force had successfully jammed Chinese air defence systems that Pakistan had installed all along its border and Line of Control with India. In another significant revelation, India said it carried out its mission in under 23 minutes, showing India's defence superiority over the terror-sponsoring nation.

A statement released by the government gave a closer look at the operational details of Operation Sindoor - India's response to the Pakistan-linked terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians, all tourists, were killed in a religiously-motivated attack.

'INDIAN ASSETS SAFE'

Amid a deluge of misinformation and false claims emanating out of Pakistan, India's statement asserted the fact that "All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated."

"India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases - Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems," it highlighted.

Loitering munitions are also known as "suicide drones" or "kamikaze drones". These weapon systems hover over or circle a designated target area, searching for a suitable targets before attacking.

'JAMMING CHINA-MADE AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM'

Explaining how India's drone and missiles were so successful during the operation and also mentioning why Pakistan's air defence systems failed miserably in detecting them, the statement revealed that the Indian Air Force had managed to bypass their security system and jam the China-made defence equipment.

Once these systems were down, India managed to carry out its mission within 23 minutes, showcasing the technical edge New Delhi has in the region. "Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India's technological edge," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the 100 per cent 'Made in India' air defence system used by the Indian armed forces performed exceptionally, the statement mentioned. "Operation Sindoor produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralized by Indian systems," it said, mentioning how Chinese-made PL-15 missiles, Turkish-made UAVs called 'Yiha' or 'Yeehaw', as well as long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones sent by Pakistan were all intercepted and destroyed by the Indian air defence systems.

To back this by evidence, India has showcased parts and pieces recovered and identified forensically from the wreckage of these projectiles. "This shows that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior," the statement read.

ISRO'S ROLE IN OPERATION SINDOOR

Indian Space Agency ISRO also played a crucial role, the statement noted. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan had mentioned on May 11 that "at least 10 satellites are working round-the-clock solely for the strategic purpose of ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of the country."

Reiterating that India's response to Pakistan-linked terrorism was "deliberate, precise, and strategic", the statement made special mention of the fact that India managed the entire mission "without crossing the Line of Control or international border".

INDIA-MADE WEAPONS' STELLAR PERFORMANCE

Giving more details about Operation Sindoor and India-made defence equipment, the statement said, "Beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation Sindoor marks a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations."

Detailing the equipment used by India, the statement said, "Battle-proven AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-level Air Defence guns) were used. In addition to that, indigenous systems such as the Akash demonstrated stellar performances."

In conclusion, the statement asserted that "Operation Sindoor is not just a story of tactical success. It is a validation of India's defence indigenisation policies. From air defence systems to drones, from counter-UAS capabilities to net-centric warfare platforms, indigenous technology has delivered when it mattered most", adding that India has successfully "asserted its role as a hi-tech military power in the 21st century".

