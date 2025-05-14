'Operation Sindoor Still Not Over, Refrain From...': BJP Slams Opposition

Slamming the Congress and other opposition parties, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that Operation Sindoor is still going on and it has been stopped only temporarily, asking them to refrain from raising "unnecessary and unwanted" questions on the issue.

Talking to reporters, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government has not used the word "ceasefire" anywhere and clearly stated that the solution to the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be resolved through bilateral talk between India and Pakistan.

The government believes that there is no possibility of any mediation on this issue, he said.

"Hence, they should refrain from making unnecessary and unwarranted comments on this issue as Operation Sindoor is still not over," he said.

He emphasised that on the one hand, the Congress and other opposition parties say they are with the government on the issue but this does not reflect in their behaviour. They say something and do something else which raises suspicion.

"Let the Operation Sindoor conclude, then say anything you want or demand convening a (special) Parliament session," Trivedi added.

