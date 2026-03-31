Centre Keeps Small Savings Rates Unchanged, Choose Best Scheme For Your Needs

The central government has kept interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the April-June quarter of FY 2026-27. This is the eighth straight quarter with no change.

In a notification, the Finance Ministry said rates effective April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, will remain the same as those in January-March 2026.

For conservative savers, this means stability. For salaried investors, it means planning with clarity.

Latest Small Savings Interest Rates (Q1 FY27)

Scheme Interest rate (%) Key limit / feature Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% Rs 250 min, Rs 1.5 lakh max; Section 80C benefit Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% For senior citizens; quarterly payout National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% No max limit; 80C benefit Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.5% Matures in 115 months; no max limit 5-year Post Office Time Deposit 7.5% 80C benefit Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 7.4% Rs 9 lakh single, Rs 15 lakh joint Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% Rs 1.5 lakh max; 80C benefit 3-year Time Deposit 7.1% Fixed return option 2-year Time Deposit 7.0% Medium-term parking 1-year Time Deposit 6.9% Short-term parking 5-year Recurring Deposit (RD) 6.7% Monthly saving habit Post Office Savings Account 4.0% High liquidity; 80TTA benefit

Rates were last revised in Jan-Mar FY24. Only SSY and 3-year Time (Term) Deposit saw a hike in April 2024.

Which Scheme Suits Which Salaried Investor?

For parents of a girl child - SSY:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers 8.2 per cent with tax benefits and long lock-in. According to Chandan Pal, CMO, Scienaptic AI, "Schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana serve a purpose that goes beyond returns. What we see in lending data globally is that households with even one long-term savings instrument tend to demonstrate significantly better credit behaviour over time. They plan better, default less, and build financial resilience that shows up years later when they need credit for education, housing, or starting a business."

Pal added, "Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana brings millions of families into the formal financial system through their daughters. Every Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account opened is a household that now has a relationship with structured finance, a track record, and a reason to stay engaged with the system. That is financial inclusion in its most meaningful form."

For long-term retirement-focused salaried class - PPF:

Public Provident Fund is suited for those who want risk-free compounding over 15 years with tax-free maturity.

For retirees or parents - SCSS, MIS:

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme provide regular income with high safety.

For tax-saving with medium tenure - NSC, 5-year TD

National Savings Certificate and 5-year time deposit fit those wanting 80C benefit without very long lock-in.

For those wanting money to double safely - KVP

Kisan Vikas Patra suits investors who do not need liquidity and want assured growth.

For short-term parking - 1-2 year TD, Savings Account

Useful for emergency funds and liquidity with better returns than bank savings in many cases.

For disciplined monthly savers - RD

A 5-year RD at 6.7 per cent builds habit and corpus without lump sum stress.

How The Rates Are Decided

The government follows a formula linked to government security yields of similar maturity. Inflation, RBI policy stance, and liquidity conditions also play a role. However, stability for small savers often takes priority over strict formula-based revisions.

Why Small Savings Still Matter

These schemes carry sovereign guarantee. Returns are predictable. And most qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C.

They are also linked to government security yields, but the government often keeps rates steady to protect small savers, retirees, and risk-averse households.

"SSY still remains at the forefront as one of the most disciplined and goal-oriented savings options for parents of girl children. From a personal finance point of view, SSY is an attractive proposition for those who want to invest in a sovereign-backed, high-yielding, tax-efficient investment option under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax regime. In an uncertain environment where market-linked products can be risky, SSY provides a lot of stability and certainty, making it an ideal investment option to plan for higher education or marriage," said Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara.

He added, "The real differentiating factor for SSY is its behavioural advantage, where timely annual deposits over a long period help to create a habit of financial discipline for households. Furthermore, the compounding advantage over 15+ years also helps to create a higher savings pool, even with relatively lower annual deposits."