Bengaluru To Witness Zero Shadow Day On April 25

The rare phenomenon will take place at 12:17 pm

Bengaluru will witness a rare celestial phenomenon tomorrow, April 25 when there will be no shadow from sunlight at a particular time of the day. The rare phenomenon called Zero Shadow Day will take place at 12:17 pm.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) at Bengaluru's Koramangala will also organize events at its campus to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, people on social media are also gearing up to witness the rare event.

Tomorrow 25/04/2023 we are going to observe the Zero Shadow Day. Sun will be directly overhead in Bangalore at Noon. If we have Vertical reference such as a pole, at 12:17pm Sun will be overhead and as a result there will be no shadow of the reference pole. pic.twitter.com/bqOGCSWdjO — ASSOCIATION OF BANGALORE AMATEUR ASTRONOMERS(ABAA) (@abaaonline) April 24, 2023

What exactly will happen?

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year, where the Sun's position is directly overhead, casting no shadows on the Earth's surface. So, at 12:17 pm, any vertical object will cast no shadow in Bengaluru.

The phenomenon is caused by the tilt of the Earth's axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun.

''For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground,'' ASI noted.

Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari told PTI, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. "

Every year on the zero shadow days, students and astrophile who are located between the two Tropics erect vertical poles, and different objects, and sometimes even stand outside to see for themselves the cosmic event.

The next Shadow Day in Bengaluru will be observed on August 18. The dates of Zero Shadow Day vary depending on the location and time zone.