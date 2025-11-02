On Camera, Bengaluru Cab Driver Rams Bike After Argument

Another road rage incident has been reported from Bengaluru, where a cab driver deliberately rammed his car into a bike following an argument. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at the KR Puram Bridge.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A suo moto case will be filed by the police in the incident.

What Happened?

The incident occurred when the bike, carrying two passengers, accidentally brushed against the cab. A heated verbal exchange happened between the cab driver and the two men on the bike.

READ: Careless Biker On Phone Narrowly Escapes Crash In Bengaluru, Sparks Outrage Online

In a fit of rage, the cab driver deliberately rammed his car into the bike, causing the two men to skid, and one of the men fell.

Speaking with NDTV, the police said that no formal complaint has been filed in the case yet. However, the police will be filing a suo moto case.

Second Road Rage In Less Than A Week

Friday's incident at the KR Puram Bridge came almost a week after a man was killed by a couple in Bengaluru's Puttenahalli area on the night of October 25.

The victim, Darshan, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun seated behind. Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma, the accused, were travelling in a car.

READ: Bengaluru Couple Chases Biker For 2 km After Minor Accident, Kills Him

What began as a minor accident between the motorcycle and the car's mirror escalated into a deadly chase.

CCTV footage showed that, in a fit of rage, the accused couple followed the two men on a motorcycle for nearly two kilometers before hitting them.

The impact threw Darshan and Varun off the road, leaving them with serious injuries. While Varun survived, Darshan died of his injuries.