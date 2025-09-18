"Can't Blackmail Government": DK Shivakumar On CEO's Bengaluru Roads Post

Bengaluru is growing rapidly, and the Karnataka government will ensure that no company leaves the IT capital over infrastructure-related issues, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured today.

Mr Shivakumar, minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, spoke exclusively to NDA at a time when the Congress government is facing criticism for the poor condition of roads. The latest flashpoint, which has given ammunition to the opposition, BJP, is a logistics firm CEO's announcement that it had decided to shift its office out of the city's Outer Ring Road due to traffic snarls.

Asked about the state government's roadmap for India's Silicon Valley, he said, "Bengaluru became too big, so more needed to be done. To meet these demands, we formed five corporations. And for bigger projects, we decided to bring in the Greater Bengaluru Authority."

Mr Shivakumar said many areas in the city that house the "IT crowd" -- meaning techies -- are still under panchayats and not the Greater Bengaluru Authority yet, complicating civic response. "We are trying to bring them under GBA. There are big challenges, and we have formed a separate corporation for this area to fix the problems."

The Deputy Chief Minister yesterday assured that Bengaluru's roads are getting the attention they need, and work to repair them is on. "Funds have been allocated, contractors have started work and have been given strict deadlines. We are committed to providing our people with safer and smoother travel," he said on X.

This came after key voices in India Inc raised concerns over potholes and traffic woes on Bengaluru's roads. Among them was Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and co-founder of logistics firm BlackBuck, who announced that they had decided to move out of Bellandur, which has been the firm's address for nine years. "But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," he said in a post on X. Citing the reasons behind the big decision, he said, "Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years," the CEO said. Many on social media echoed his concerns.

Asked about this, Mr Shivakumar said a decision to shift base may also be due to business issues and said anyone is free to move if they are not satisfied with the facilities and talent Bengaluru offers. "But he cannot threaten the government. Blackmailing a government won't work. We have to serve the people of the state. Take this on record, no one will leave Bengaluru," he said.

Incidentally, Mr Yabaji's post had prompted a response from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who offered Vizag as a shifting option.

Mr Shivakumar said no one can stop any company from moving. "But no one can match Bengaluru and the infrastructure we provide. Before they came to Bengaluru, they saw what it offers and then made a decision," he said.

Hitting back at the BJP, he asked why the party's MP are not seeking funds from the Centre or raising the state's issues there. "Why aren't they bringing money? I have taken a big risk by allocating Rs 125 crore," he said.

Recently, visuals of a school bus that was almost toppled due to a pothole went viral, prompting criticism. Asked about it, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "We cannot make a flyover for every school, that's just politics. For the first time in the history of Bengaluru, 112 km of flyovers and over 44 km of elevated double-decker roads have been designed, and work is on. Bengaluru is growing rapidly, and every day, hundreds of companies are coming here."

On his assurances to citizens that roads will be fixed urgently, Mr Shivakumar said, "I have asked officers to make a commitment. I don't want to make false promises. I want to ensure the cleanliness of Bengaluru and the fixing of potholes," he said. He added that court orders block many infrastructure plans, even if the government intends to carry them out.