Bengaluru Police Arrest 8 In Drugs Case, Recover MDMA Worth Rs 35 Crore

Bengaluru Police have arrested eight persons, including three foreign nationals, for allegedly trafficking the banned narcotic substance MDMA in the city.

Police seized a total of 17.5 kg of MDMA, with the contraband estimated to have a market value of nearly Rs 35 crore.

The operation began on May 11 after Hebbal Police received credible information that three persons were selling narcotic substances from a car parked near an apartment on the main road of Unnathi Layout in Anandnagar. Acting swiftly, police raided the spot and detained three accused, including a woman.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had procured MDMA at cheaper rates from Delhi and were selling it in Bengaluru for higher profits. Police recovered 4.18 kg of MDMA, one car and four mobile phones from them.

Further investigation led police to Chikkanayakanahalli on May 14, where another 10.12 kg of MDMA was seized from the residence of one of the accused. Based on the information gathered, police teams travelled to Delhi and Haryana and arrested four more persons, including one foreign national, two foreign women, and a Delhi-based suspect believed to be supplying the drugs.

The four accused were produced before a local court in Delhi on May 17, brought to Bengaluru on transit warrants and later remanded to police custody for further questioning.

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During sustained interrogation, police uncovered the involvement of another accused, who was apprehended near a hospital in Hennur on May 18. Following his confession, police seized an additional 3.2 kg of MDMA from his residence.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the case was detected while analysing evidence from an earlier Yeshwanthpura drug case in which nine Bengaluru-based accused had been arrested around two weeks ago.

"This is one of the very big recoveries done by the police. The team has worked extensively in Bengaluru and the Delhi NCR region to unearth the racket. We believe there are still bigger players involved, and efforts are on to trace the main suppliers and end consumers," the Commissioner said.

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He added that the seizure of over 17 kg of MDMA indicated the existence of a larger network operating across states.

Police said some accused linked to the racket are missing, and further investigation is underway.