Dubai-Based Drug Cartel Busted In Amritsar, 2 Arrested With 'ICE, Heroine'

Amritsar Police has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two people and the recovery of 10 kilograms of ICE (Methamphetamine) and 4 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohit alias Bachi, 19, a resident of village Pavaar in Jalandhar and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), a resident of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating from Abu Dhabi and Dubai and were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi.

Also read: Myanmar-Based Drugs Kingpin Arrested In Delhi, Ran Massive Network

The DGP said that the accused Mohit has recently returned from Dubai, where he was allegedly trained and tasked with transporting consignments of heroin and ICE. The accused were further supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs and in a well-planned operation, police teams caught both Mohit alias Bachi and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh. During their search, police teams recovered the drugs, he added.

The CP said that during interrogation, Dubai-returned accused Mohit revealed that he was targeting young individuals from financially weak backgrounds and used to motivate them to participate in drug trafficking activities.

Probe has also revealed that the accused Arshdeep alias Arsh, who was already involved in drug trafficking activities, was in direct contact with the Dubai-based smuggler and was storing heroin consignments sent through unknown persons, which were later handed over to Mohit for further delivery, he added.

In February this year, two associates of the same Dubai-based smuggler gang, identified as Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahib and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, were arrested with 7.6 kg of heroin and Rs 21,000 drug money. Moreover, the mother and sister of the Dubai-based smuggler are presently lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar, in a drugs case.