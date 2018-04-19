This Indian City Is Most Preferred In Asia Pacific For Office Space

The CBRE Asia Pacific Occupier Survey 2018 said: "Although Shanghai has a large volume of new office supply, strong expansionary demand is expected to limit downward pressure on rents.
"In contrast, large scale pre-commitments to space in new projects in core areas of Bengaluru is tightening space availability."
It added that the market-wide supply shortage in Singapore could also pose a challenge for occupiers seeking space there.
"In India, multinationals are focusing on expanding in Bengaluru and smaller cities across the country, but have limited growth plans in the Delhi-NCR or National Capital Region and Mumbai," the report observed.
The survey was done among 50 corporate real estate executives from multinationals and large Asian corporates from October to December 2017, it said.